College football: Tech to hire Sonny Cumbie as 34th head coach; press conference set for Wednesday



Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech will hold a press conference Wednesday at noon on the third floor of the Davison Athletics Complex to introduce Sonny Cumbie as the 34th head coach in the history of the Bulldog football program.

The public is invited and doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Fans should enter through the west side doors of the Davison Athletics Complex.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice and Vice President/Director of Athletics Eric Wood will introduce the former Texas Tech record-setting quarterback and most recently offensive coordinator/interim head coach and his family to the Bulldog faithful.