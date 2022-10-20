College football: Tech to honor 1972 national championship team Saturday

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – One of the greatest football teams in Louisiana Tech history will return to Joe Aillet Stadium this homecoming weekend as members of the 1972 National Championship squad will be honored at Saturday’s game between LA Tech and Rice.

Under the guidance of head coach Maxie Lambright, the ’72 Bulldogs compiled a perfect 12-0 record in route to winning the Southland Conference Championship, the NCAA College Division Mideast Region Championship, and the National Football Foundation College Division National Championship.

LA Tech was dominant during its historic season 50 years ago, outscoring opponents 293-134 and posting three shutouts. The first of those shutouts came in the season opener at UL-Lafayette as the Bulldogs downed the Ragin’ Cajuns, 7-0. The last shutout came in the Grantland Rice Bowl as LA Tech throttled Tennessee Tech by a score of 35-0 in Baton Rouge.

Wide receiver Roger Carr was named First Team All-America and Southland Offensive Player of the Year while Fred Dean was named Third Team All-America and Southland Defensive Player of the Year.



Other all-league selections included quarterback Denny Duron, offensive tackle Pat Greer, safety John Causey, and linebacker Joe McNeely.

A special logo commemorating the ’72 national champions will be displayed on the field while returning players will be recognized during the game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.

