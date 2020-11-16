College football: Tech-ULM game canceled because of ULM’s COVID-19 issues

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech’s scheduled game this Saturday against ULM at Independence Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Warhawk football program.

“We are very disappointed that this game won’t take place,” said Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “We were in a much better place from a health standpoint within our program after Friday and Sunday’s tests and were ready to go. However, after talking to Scott McDonald this morning, they are not in a similar situation. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the world we are maneuvering through right now.

“I hate it for our student-athletes and our fans, but we will continue to move forward. We are working with the conference office to see if there are any other possibilities, but it’s too early to know right now. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

Fans who bought tickets for the ULM game through the LA Tech Ticket Office will be refunded this week.