College football: Tech unveils 2023 schedule

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – The entire 2023 schedule for Louisiana Tech Football has been finalized as Conference USA released the eight-game league slate on Tuesday.

Along with four non-conference games, LA Tech will play four C-USA contests at home against FIU, WKU, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston as well as four on the road versus UTEP, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, and Jacksonville State.

The 122nd season of LA Tech Football will officially kickoff on Aug. 26 when the Bulldogs play host to FIU inside Joe Aillet Stadium, the first of six home games. The week zero conference showdown will tie for the earliest season opener in program history.

The Bulldogs will then play the next four games against non-conference opponents, starting with a trip to Dallas to face SMU on Sept. 2. That will be followed by back-to-back games in The Joe versus Northwestern State (Sept. 9) and North Texas (Sept. 16).

Non-conference play concludes on Sept. 23 as LA Tech visits Nebraska. The matchup will mark the 25th anniversary of Troy Edwards setting the NCAA single-game receiving yardage record against the Huskers.

LA Tech jumps back into conference for the remainder of the season. They will travel to El Paso, Texas to face UTEP on Sept. 29 for a Friday night showdown.

All three games in the month of October will also be midweeks as part of the new C-USA media rights deal. The Bulldogs will host WKU on Oct. 5, play at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 10, and face New Mexico State in Ruston on Oct. 24.

LA Tech makes its first ever trip to Lynchburg, Virginia for its inaugural contest with Liberty on Nov. 4, followed by the Bulldogs home finale on Nov. 11 versus New Mexico State.

The regular season concludes at Jacksonville State on Nov. 18.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates could be moved in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games, as well as kickoff times and promotional schedules, will be released at a later date.