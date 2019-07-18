College football: Tech’s Adrian Hardy named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Anna Claire Thomas, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Louisiana Tech wide receiver Adrian Hardy has been named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., on Thursday.

Hardy, a junior from Houston, Texas, recently earned Preseason All-Conference USA honors after leading the Bulldogs in receiving during the 2018 season. Last year, Hardy was named second team All-Conference USA and earned first team All-Louisiana accolades after hauling in 75 catches for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns. Hardy ended the season ranked 20th in the nation in receiving yards and 22nd nationally in receiving yards per game (88.1).

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the 10 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on Nov. 18, 2019, following the vote by the members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Likewise, the three finalists will be declared, following another vote, on Nov. 25, 2019.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on Dec. 12, 2019, on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

