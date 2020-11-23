College football: Tech’s game Saturday at FIU canceled because of COVID-19 issues within FIU’s program

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced that the Bulldogs football game at FIU set for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program.

“This is a disappointing announcement for our program and our fan base, but we understand that FIU is protecting their student-athletes,” said Wood. “We were really hoping to get back on the football field this coming weekend and allow our student-athletes to compete and represent their university. However, these things are out of our control with testing and contract tracing. We will begin preparing for our road game against North Texas the following Thursday night.”

This marks the fourth straight Saturday that the Bulldogs won’t play due to a postponement or cancelation, the third by the opponent.

Tech will travel to Denton for the Dec. 3 contest against the Mean Green. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.