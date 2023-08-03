College football: Tech’s Harris named to Hornung AwRd watch list

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech senior wide receiver and return specialist Smoke Harris was named to the watch list for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Harris enters the 2023 season with one of the most accomplished careers among all FBS players. The senior is one of two returning FBS players with 500+ kickoff return yards and 200+ punt return yards in 2022. Harris enters the 2023 season among NCAA Active career leaders in receptions (3rd, 224), receptions per game (6th, 4.57), receiving touchdowns (6th, 19), punt return average (3rd, 11.2), punt return yards (4th, 605). The St. Francisville product has tallied a reception in 32 consecutive games, the seventh-longest active streak nationally.

Harris was one of 50 players nationally selected to the watch list. The selection is one of the many preseason honors Harris has received entering his final season in Ruston. He previously was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year and garnered first-team all-conference honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

The Paul Hornung Award selection committee, comprised of 16 sports journalists and football experts from across the country, will pick from among five award finalists who will be announced in November.

Louisiana Tech will play a fast, exciting brand of football when Head Coach Sonny Cumbie‘s Bulldogs open the 2023 season with an 8 p.m. CUSA showdown against FIU on August 26 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

LA Tech has six home games at Joe Aillet Stadium during the 2023 season. After the week zero conference matchup with FIU (August 26), LA Tech will host non-conference foes Northwestern State (September 9) and North Texas (September 16). Tech closes out the home slate in conference play with Western Kentucky (October 5), New Mexico State (October 24), and a homecoming bout with Sam Houston (November 11).

