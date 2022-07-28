College football: Tech’s Mote named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Hunter Corneliusen, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications



Louisiana Tech redshirt senior offensive lineman Joshua Mote was one of 115 FBS college football players named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, as announced on Thursday.



The Wuerffel Trophy is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”



Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented in February annually in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service worldwide.

Mote’s community service projects have included Willis-Knighton, Night to Shine, Buddy Ball, Special Olympics, Big Event and the voting registration drive.



Mote is the Bulldogs active career leader in starts (26) and was an All-Conference USA honorable mention selection in both 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he helped anchor an offensive front that ranked in the top half of the conference in scoring offense (28 ppg), passing offense (262.6 ypg), passing touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (.602). The native of Oak Grove, La., also played a big role on special teams as well, helping kicker Jacob Barnes go 17-for-21 in field goals, and a perfect 39-39 on PATs.



The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935.



Louisiana Tech opens the 2022 season at Missouri on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Tech will return to Ruston for their home opener against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

