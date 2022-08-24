College football: Tech’s Williamson named to Senior Bowl Watch List

By Hunter Corneliusen, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech safety BeeJay Williamson has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the organization announced on Wednesday.



The Reese’s Senior Bowl selects elite draft prospects from around the country to showcase their talent and connect them with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. The event has been held annually since 1950. The next game will take place on Feb. 4 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.



Williamson, a two-time All-Conference USA and All-Louisiana selection, has tallied 25 career starts as a Bulldog. In 2021 Williamson led the team with three interceptions and his 52 total tackles (29 solo, 23 assists) were the third-most among all Bulldogs. The Dallas product registered tackles in all 12 games during 2021, including multiple tackles in 11 games.



The selection is the fourth preseason honor for Williamson in 2022, as he was previously named second-team preseason All-Conference USA by both Athlon and Phil Steele and was a recipient of the Shrine Bowl 1000.

The timeline for an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl looks like this:

– First round of 20 “automatic” invites go out at the end of October with another group of 40 “priority” invites to follow a few weeks later.

– By December 1, the next group of 40 “in-season” invites have been mailed, so the period of time between the end of the regular season and the college bowl games can be spent on finalizing both 58-man rosters.

– After the bowl games are concluded, the Reese’s Senior Bowl will use “emergency” invites to fill any holes on either roster that develop due to injury.



The Sonny Cumbie era is just eight days away, with the season opener scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 in Columbia, Mo. as the Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.



The Bulldog’s home opener will kick off a five-game home slate during 2022 with a matchup against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3. The remaining four home games will feature C-USA opponents UTEP (Oct. 8), Rice (Oct. 22), Middle Tennessee (Nov. 5), and UAB (Nov. 26). Homecoming will be on Oct. 22 against Rice at 2 p.m.

