College football: Texas Tech, Cal ready for Saturday night’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl features two teams that finished the regular season strong.

The California Golden Bears (6-6) of the Pac-12 and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6) of the Big-12 face off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Independence Stadium.

The game is the sixth and final one on the first day of the bowl season. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Texas Tech, making its third appearance in the bowl, won three of its last four games. The Red Raiders defeated TCU 35-28, Kansas 16-13 and UCF 24-23 before falling to Big 12 champion and national semifinalist Texas 57-7 in the regular-season finale.

“We start off day one of bowl season but also I really think between Cal and Texas Tech is going to be one of the best bowls,” Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire said during Thursday morning’s press conference.

“You got two really good teams that fought their way into a bowl. We both kind of had ups and downs all season long. And I’m really proud of this team, the way they finished, getting us into a bowl and proud of these two guys (DL Tony Bradford Jr., DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson).”

McGuire said the week has been a fun one, especially a trip to Barksdale Air Force Base.

“The hospitality, you know, it’s first class,” he said. “Everywhere we’ve been, everything that we’ve done. You know, the last few days have just been incredible. So we can’t thank them enough for taking care of us. “

Senior All-Big 12 running back Tahj Brooks leads the Texas Tech offense. He ranked No. 3 in the FBS in rushing in the regular season with 1,443 yards. Brooks had a career-high 182 in the victory over UCF.

Texas Tech’s other first-team All-Big 12 selection was senior punter Austin McNamara, who averaged 46.5 yards per punt in the regular season.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Roberts was named co-Defensive Freshman of the Year.

He led the team with 100 tackles.

Taylor-Demerson was named to the second team.

Texas Tech averages 386.9 total yards per game and allows 394.2.

Quarterback Behren Morton passed for 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season. He missed three games due to an injury. Morton passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns against TCU, his first game back from the injury.

Cal, making its first appearance in the Independence Bowl, won its last three games, defeating Washington State 42-39, Stanford 27-15 and UCLA 33-7.

“We’ve been through some ups and downs but finished the season extremely strong,” Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox said Friday. “It really speaks to their character, their perseverance and how they feel about each other. So, really, really proud of them.

“Obviously, we know we have a challenge ahead of us tomorrow night against a Texas Tech team that is really well-coached and has really good players. It’s going to be a battle, but really proud of our group and thankful for these guys up here and their teammates and what they’ve done. We’re excited to play tomorrow night.”

All-Pac-12 first-team running back Jaydn Ott led the conference in rushing with 1,260 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns rushing and two receiving.

Linebacker Cade Uluave, who had 58 tackles, was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Redshirt junior punter Lachlan Wilson, who averages 46.7 yards per punt, was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza was among Cal’s honorable mention selections. He passed for 1,447 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.

Mendoza passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the victory over UCLA.

The Golden Bears average 395.7 yards per game and allow 416.5

Mendoza and the Golden Bears have adopted “Burn the Bayou” as a motto.

Mendoza, who started the season as the third-team quarterback, was quick to say it’s not meant in a detrimental way. The team came up with similar mottos for previous game weeks.

“I believe that ‘Burn the Bayou’ is something to get the fans excited, something to get the team excited, and it’s just a cool catch phrase,” he said. “It has no particular detrimental feelings behind it. I love everything about the bayou. I love the exceptional hospitality, the spectacular food and even better people. So, I will say that’s been our catch phrase for the week to get the good luck rolling because every time we’ve had one of those catch phrases we’ve won.”