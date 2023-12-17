College football: Texas Tech tops Cal in Independence Bowl

After a less than ideal start, the Texas Tech Red Raiders rolled past the Cal Golden Bears 34-14 in the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Saturday night at Independence Stadium.

The Red Raiders fumbled the opening kickoff and the Golden Bears scored on their first play for a quick 7-0 lead.

Texas Tech was forced to punt on its first series. Cal drove down the field and faced a third-and-14 at the 17.

Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza ran to the 5 but was injured on the play. On fourth-and-2, Texas Tech stopped All-Pac-12 running back Jaydn Ott, who took a direct snap, for a 2-yard, loss.

The Red Raiders drove 93 yards for a touchdown to tie. Cal, with Mendoza back in, regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Ott with 2:38 left in the first quarter.

After that, it was all Red Raiders as Texas Tech closed the game with 27 unanswered points.

Texas Tech finished 7-6. Cal finished 6-7.

Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire said it was the most complete game his team has played all season.

“You know, pretty close, because Cal, they came in here on a hot streak, they won their last three, they totally dominated UCLA in that last game,” he said. “You know, they got one of the best backs in the country.

“So I think it really was. I mean, we played really well. Great run defense minus a couple of runs that they had into the boundary where we didn’t set the edge, turning the ball over. But you know, we caused turnovers. We scored running the football, we scored throwing the football. And so I would say it’s probably the best, most complete game that we’ve had all year.”

Texas Tech sophomore Behren Morton was named the Offensive MVP.

He completed 27-of-43 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

He said he wasn’t surprised he performed well.

“I mean, we had obviously a week and a half, two weeks to prepare for Cal’s great defense,” he said. “It’s a similar structure to what we do on defense. So now it’s just kind of go out there and you know, play a great game. We did that tonight. And you know, we got it done.”

All-Big 12 running back Tajh Brooks also had a good night, rushing for 98 yards on 22 carries. His 7-yard touchdown run gave the Raiders a 31-14 lead with 4:36 left in the third quarter.

Coy Eakin had seven catches for 106 yards. He scored the Red Raiders’ first touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Morton.

Morton’s other touchdown passes covered 15 yards to Mason Tharp and 14 to Loic Fuonjoni. Both came in the second quarter.

Gino Garcia’s 25-yard field goal put Texas Tech on top 24-14 with 3 seconds left in the first half. He also had 37-yarder in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.

Mendoza completed 22-of-33 passes for 261 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Monroe Young on n the game’s first play.

But he threw three interceptions.

Ott, an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries, far below his season average.

Texas Tech junior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who had seven solo tackles and a forced fumble, was named the Defensive MVP.

“You know, I thought we did what we’re supposed to do, things that we coach that hadn’t shown up sometimes this year,” McGuire said. “We hit the quarterback and caused turnovers and when you do that you got a great chance to win.”