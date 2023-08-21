College football: Three LSU players named to AP preseason All-America team

By Michael Bennette, LSU Associate Athletic Director/Communications

LSU sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, the news organization announced on Monday.

Perkins is joined by defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and wide receiver Malik Nabers, who were both selected to the second-team.

Perkins, a native of New Orleans, is coming off one of the top rookie seasons for an LSU player on the defensive side of the ball a year ago with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He was also responsible for creating five turnovers on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors for the SEC Western Division champions.

Perkins earned SEC Player of the Week honors during a three-week stretch midway through the season. He was SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over Ole Miss and then followed that with SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors against Alabama and Arkansas.

He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week against Arkansas when he recorded eight tackles, three sacks and forced two fumbles in the 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

Wingo, in his second year at LSU after transferring from Missouri, earned third-team All-America honors from the AP in 2022. He was the anchor on LSU’s defensive line, recording 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Nabers became the 10th 1,000-yard receiver in school history last year as a sophomore, leading the SEC in receptions with 72 for 1,012 yards and three touchdowns. He capped his second year at LSU earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors after catching nine passes for 163 yards and a 75-yard TD in the 63-7 win over Purdue. Nabers also threw a TD pass in the win bowl win over the Boilermakers.