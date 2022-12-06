College football: Three Tech players named first-team All-Conference USA

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris , defensive tackle Keivie Rose and punt returner Smoke Harris earned first-team All-Conference USA honors, while defensive back Myles Brooks and Harris (kick returner) landed on the league’s second team announced by the conference office Tuesday.

Wide receiver Cyrus Allen , offensive lineman Carson Bruno , placekicker Buck Buchanan and running back Marquis Crosby earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, while six more Bulldogs earned honorable mention all-league accolades.

Tre Harris earned all-conference honors for the second straight year after being named honorable mention in 2021. Harris led LA Tech with 935 receiving yards while tallying 65 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. Harris 10 receiving touchdowns ranked second among all C-USA players and 11th nationally.

Rose was a mainstay among the Bulldogs’ defensive line. The Henderson, Texas native recorded 24 total tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, in addition to three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Rose tallied tackles for loss in three consecutive games during conference play (Middle Tennessee, UTSA, Charlotte).

Smoke Harris was one of the top punt returners in the country, leading the conference and ranking seventh nationally with 12.4 yards per return. Harris returned 19 punts for 236 yards, including a season-high 74 yards in punt returns during the season finale against UAB. Harris also led the conference and ranked seventh nationally in kick return average at 27.2. The St. Francisville native had 19 returns for 517 yards.

Brooks made an immediate impact in his first season at Tech, recording 29 tackles, including three for loss in addition to three interceptions and eight pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 36 percent of passes when targeting Brooks, which was the eighth-lowest completion percentage against nationally during the regular season.

Allen averaged 22.73 yards per catch which was the second most nationally, while ranking sixth nationally among all true freshmen in receiving yards with 500. Allen also led all C-USA true freshmen in receiving touchdowns with four. The New Orleans product also led all FBS freshmen in scrimmage plays over 30 yards with 10.

Bruno started all 12 games on the Bulldogs’ offensive line this season while paving the way for eight 100+ yard rushing games. The Shreveport product also protected the quarterback in the Bulldog passing attack, ranking 30th nationally at 267.2 yards per game.

Buchanan led all C-USA rookies in kickoff yards (4,070) and touchbacks (34). Buchanan made a 52-yard field goal, tied for the 10th longest in program history in the win over UTEP (10/8) while connecting on field goals of above 40 yards against North Texas (46) and Rice (48).

Crosby rushed for 918 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries, while eclipsing the century mark in rushing during four games this season, highlighted by a 197-yard rushing performance during the Dogs’ 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 10. Crosby ranked sixth nationally among all freshman in total rushing and fourth among C-USA backs in yards per rush.