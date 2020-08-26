College football: Ticket prices announced for Tech-ULM game

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech has announced the ticket prices for its neutral site contest against ULM at Independence Stadium on Nov. 21.

Louisiana Tech seats will be on the east side of the stadium which is the same side Bulldog fans sat on during the 2019 Walk On’s Independence Bowl where LA Tech defeated Miami, 14-0, on Dec. 26.

Chairbacks will be available at $40, sideline bench at $30 and end zone at $20. Chairbacks, sideline bench and end zone tickets will be available to LA Tech football season ticket holders at a discounted price of $24, $18 and $12, respectively. Those interested in purchasing club seats can contact Senior Associate AD Paul Kabbes at (318) 257-2933 for availability.

Tickets for LA Tech students will be available for $10. Thanks to the generous contribution from donors, the first 150 LA Tech students will receive free tickets for the game. Students will be able to claim their tickets in late September through the LA Tech Experience platform that is used to claim tickets for home games at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Parking can be purchased directly through the State Fair of Louisiana beginning on Sept. 1. Premium parking in the silver lot will cost $25 per vehicle, general parking is $10 per vehicle and RV full hookups are $50 per day. Fans can purchase parking by calling (318) 635-1361 or by emailing info@statefairoflouisiana.com.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale for LA Tech season ticket holders and LTAC donors from Sept. 1-15, and will be available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Tickets will be on sale through the Tech Ticket Office.

Season tickets are on sale through the Tech Ticket Office by calling (318) 257-3631. The University has announced a ticket assurance plan for football season ticket holders in preparation for the 2020 season at Joe Aillet Stadium.