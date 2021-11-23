College football: Two NSU players make All-SLC second team

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team went 2-for-2 in a sense Tuesday.

The Demons had two players named to the All-Southland Conference second-team after voting by league coaches and sports information directors, and both NSU players selected earned the second All-SLC nods of their careers.

Center Jakob Sell was a repeat all-conference selection, following his third-team honor in the 2021 spring season. Sell was NSU’s offensive line ironman this season, starting all 11 games – the only Demon lineman to do so.

Sell had nine games where he graded at 80 percent or better, including seven of eight Southland Conference games. The junior’s best game came against Southeastern on Oct. 23, earning a grade of 90 percent. Sell averaged nearly four knockdowns per game from his center spot and helped the Demons rush for 149.8 yards per game.

A Dallas, Texas, product, Sell’s second-team honor comes after he was named to the third-team all-conference squad in the spring.

Bartholomew added the second all-conference award of his career after recovering from a knee injury that cost him all but one game of NSU’s six-game spring slate.

The New Orleans native picked off two passes, including an end-zone interception against Nicholls for the second time this calendar year, and added six pass breakups. A junior cornerback from Cypress Ranch (Texas) High School, Bartholomew added 29 tackles, including one for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

For his Demon career – which included a 2019 All-Southland third-team season – Bartholomew has nine interceptions in 28 games.

The Demons also had five players named honorable mention All-Southland Conference: wide receiver Jay Griffin IV, defensive lineman Isaiah Longino, linebackers Jomard Valsin Jr. and Jared Pedraza and punter Scotty Roblow.