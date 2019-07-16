College football: Two Tech players named preseason All-Conference USA

Anna Claire Thomas, Louisiana Tech Aassistant Director for Athletic Communications

DALLAS – Louisiana Tech had a pair of student-athletes represented on the 2019 Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards as Amik Robertson and Adrian Hardy each made the list, which was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

This marks the second straight preseason nod for Robertson, while the cornerback was also named to the 2019 Bednarik Award Watch List earlier on Monday. Robertson earned first team All-Conference USA and All-Louisiana honors as a sophomore in 2018 after totaling 61 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass break-ups in 2018.

The St. Francisville native also had three QB hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks for the Bulldogs a season ago. Robertson also earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors in 2017.

Junior wide receiver Adrian Hardy also picked up preseason all-conference votes after leading the Bulldogs in receiving in 2018. Last season, Hardy was named second team All-Conference USA and earned first team All-Louisiana accolades after totaled 75 catches for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns. Hardy ended the season ranked 20th nationally in receiving yards 22nd in receiving yards per game (88.1).

North Texas and Southern Miss had the most overall preseason selections with five, while Marshall placed four and Charlotte produced players comprising four spots. Nine schools had multiple players named to the squad.

The league’s 24th football season begins on Thursday, August 29. The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7.

The C-USA Media Poll (Predicted Order of Finish) will be released on Tuesday.