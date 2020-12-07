College football: ULM, head coach Viator part ways after 0-10 start

ULM Sports Information

MONROE – ULM head football coach Matt Viator, who compiled a 19-39 record in five seasons, and Athletics Director Scott McDonald have mutually agreed to part ways. The Warhawks are 0-10 in 2020, including 0-7 in Sun Belt Conference games.

“I met at length with Coach Viator yesterday and we arrived at the decision that as a program, it was time to seek new leadership,” McDonald said. “I appreciate everything he’s done while attempting to rebuild this football program, especially under the extraordinary challenges presented to him and his staff this season.

“I also want to thank Matt and his wife Schantel for the significant impact they both had in our local and campus communities.”

“I want to thank ULM for giving me the incredible opportunity to be a FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) head coach,” Viator said.

“I’m grateful for all of the student-athletes that I’ve had the opportunity to coach over the last five seasons. Schantel and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Monroe.”

ULM defensive coordinator Scott Stoker will serve as interim head coach for the Dec. 17 season finale at Troy.

“A national search for Coach Viator’s successor will begin immediately,” McDonald said.