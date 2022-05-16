College softball/baseball: Former parish prep stars making impact at college level

The college baseball regular season is winding down, and softball conference tournaments have ended.

As usual, former Bossier Parish high school standouts are helping and have helped their teams succeed.

Three former Airline softball standouts — Caroline Easom and sisters Makenzie and Raelin Chaffin — are among those.

Easom helped Louisiana Tech win the Conference USA regular-season title. The No. 1 seed Techsters’ season ended last Friday with two losses in the conference tournament. They finished 39-20.

Easom, a sophomore second baseman, started all 59 games. She batted .256 with eight doubles, three home runs and 36 RBI. She had a .969 fielding percentage with seven errors in 229 chances.

Makenzie Chaffin, a sophomore outfielder, helped Northwestern State compile a 28-20 regular-season record. The Lady Demons finished 29-22 after losing two one-run games in the Southland Conference Tournament last week.

Starting all 51 games, Chaffin hit the first home run of her career in the regular season and added four more. She batted .270 with three doubles, one triple and 21 RBI. Chaffin had only one error in 69 chances for a .986 fielding percentage.

She was a third-team All-SLC selection.

Raelin Chaffin, a freshman pitcher, posted a 6-2 record at LSU in the regular season. She had a 3.23 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings.

The No. 20 Lady Tigers (34-21) were eliminated in the first round of the SEC Tournament. LSU is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division I Tournament Tempe Regional and will face No. 3 San Diego State at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.

Arizona State, the No. 8 overall seed, is the regional’s top seed.

Former Benton standout pitcher Ashley Hunter completed her career at Centenary College with a 3-4 record as the Ladies finished 15-21.

Several former parish baseball standouts are also enjoying success.

Former Parkway star Eric Brown, a junior infielder, has helped Coastal Carolina compile a 33-16-1 record. The Chanticleers are third in the Sun Belt Conference standings at 19-7-1.

Brown, who has started all 47 games, ranks second on the team with a .318 batting average. He has 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 32 RBI.

Another former Parkway standout, Amani Larry, is having a stellar season season at New Orleans.

A sophomore infielder, Larry has started all 48 games. He is battling .370 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 49 RBI. He had a .991 fielding percentage with just two errors in 213 chances.

The Privateers are 27-21 with Tuesday’s game against Southern remaining in the regular season. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament and face No. 6 Houston Baptist in the first round Thursday in Hammond.

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall, a freshman first baseman, has started 36 of the 37 games he’s played at Arkansas. He has been sidelined with a finger injury suffered taking infield at second base before Game 2 of a series against Ole Miss on April 30.

Stovall is batting .263 with six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. He has made only two errors in 298 chances for a .993 fielding percentage.

Arkansas (37-14, 17-10) is tied for first in the SEC West. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 5 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Former Airline standout Dalton Burrell, a sophomore pitcher at LSU Eunice, is 5-1 with 45 strikeouts in 35 innings.

The Bengals (38-16) lost to Hinds Community College 4-3 Monday in their first game in the NJCAA Division II Region 23 Tournament.

While they haven’t been full-time starters, Airline products Hayden Travinski, Cameron Parikh and Cameron Taylor have made contributions to their respective teams.

Travinski, a sophomore catcher at LSU, had played in 26 games and started 16 through May 15. He has smacked five home runs and also has two doubles.

The Tigers (33-18, 14-13) are fourth in the SEC West.

Parikh, a junior third baseman/designated hitter at Northwestern State, has played in 22 games and started 20. He is .258 with two doubles, one home run and 12 RBI.

Taylor, a senior pitcher, is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA. He has 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

The Demons (25-26) are scheduled to complete the regular season Tuesday at LSU. They are the No. 5 seed in the SLC Tournament and will face No. 4 Nicholls State at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first round in Lake Charles on ESPN+.

Another former Airline star, Louisiana-Lafayette senior infielder Jonathan Brandon, has appeared in 34 games and started 19. He has two doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 RBI.

The Cajuns (30-20, 17-10) are fourth in the Sun Belt Conference.

Former Providence Classical Academy standout Cameron Duke appeared in 14 games as a freshman pitcher at BPCC last season. He had 14 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Haughton product Jacob Hernandez, also a freshman pitcher, appeared in 14 games at BPCC. He had 24 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Note: If you know of any player from a Bossier Parish school that has had or is having a good season at the college level, please send his or her name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Featured photo of Makenzie Chaffin by Chris Reich, NSU photographic Services