College softball: BPCC advances to winners’ bracket finals in Region XIV Tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs are one victory away from making school history,

BPCC defeated Trinity Valley Community College 4-1 in the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Region XIV Tournament Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC (44-14) faces the winner of Sunday’s noon winners’ bracket semifinal between Galveston College (39-9) and Angelina College (25-21) in the finals, which will now be Monday at noon after a weather delay pushed back games Saturday.

The winner earns a trip to the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament May 23-27 in Oxford, Ala.

BPCC is looking for its first trip to the national tournament.

The Galveston-Angelina game was scheduled for Saturday night.

In elimination games Saturday, San Jacinto College edged Blinn College 9-8 and Tyler Junior College got past Paris Junior College 3-2.

In elimination games Sunday, Trinity Valley (33-29) plays Tyler (25-28) at 2:30 and San Jacinto (41-19) faces the Galveston-Angelina loser at 5.

The winners are scheduled to play another elimination game Monday at 2:30.

The winner plays the winners’ bracket finals loser Tuesday at noon to determine Region XIV’s other representative in the national tournament.

BPCC 4, Trinity Valley 1

The Lady Cavs scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 lead and pitcher Macie LaRue made it stand up.

BPCC got all three of its hits in the second.

Fia Tofi and Frances Robinson led off with back-to-back walks.

McKenzie Vestal singled to left, scoring Tofi. Madison Ruiz singled to left with one out, bringing home Robinson and advancing to second on the throw home.

With two outs, Makinzie Stutts singled to right. Vestal and Ruiz both scored.

BPCC had one baserunner the rest of the game on an error.

LaRue made sure it didn’t matter, but she did have to get out of a couple of jams.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the third on a pair of walks and a single.

But LaRue induced a groundout then got a strikeout to end the threat.

In the fourth, Trinity Valley got a leadoff single. The Lady Cavs turned a double play to clear the bases.

The Cardinals scored a run on back-to-back singles, but LaRue ended the rally with a strikeout.

Trinity Valley put only one runner on base on an error in the final three innings,

LaRue had six of her seven strikeouts in the innings. She gave up five hits and walked two in the game.

Trinity Valley’s Emily Alvarez went 3-for-3.

Cardinals’ reliever Rawnie Westrate struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings.

San Jacinto College 9, Blinn 8

A seventh-inning rally by Blinn came up short.

Back-to-back home runs with two outs by Alyssa Boozy and Emily Kristynik got the Buccaneers within one, but after walking one, San Jacinto relief pitcher Reanna Nieman induced a flyout to end the game.

Arriana Wright smacked a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to give San Jacinto a 10-6 lead.

Wright also had a double and finished with five RBI.

The Ravens’ Haleigh McDonald went 2-for-2. Izzy Farmer had a double.

Skylar Shanahan and Caitlyn Stevens also hit home runs for Blinn.

Kristynik and Erynne Castillo had two hits each.

Blinn closed its season 28-24.

Tyler Junior College 3, Paris Junior College 2

Tyler scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Jules Cuarenta drew a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Hillary Victor. Kylee Jacks attempted a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error.

Victor scored on a single by Olivia Wright.

Tyler’s Jordyn Rodriguez allowed five hits and no earned runs.

Eight Apaches combined for nine hits. Leah Hensarling went 2-for-3. Kyleigh Clements hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 2.

Paris’ Tatum Waller went 2-for-3 with a double.

Paris closed its season 34-17.