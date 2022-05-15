College softball: BPCC advances to winners’ bracket finals in Region XIV Tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs advanced to the finals of the winners’ bracket of the Region XIV Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Navarro College Saturday in Pasadena, Texas.

BPCC (42-10), the No. 1 seed from the East Division, faces South No. 1 and tournament host San Jacinto College (41-14), a 3-0 winner over East No. 2 Tyler Junior College, Sunday at 5 p.m.

Navarro (25-20), the East No. 3 seed, plays East No. 4 Paris Junior College (34-16) in an elimination game at noon.

The champion and runner-up teams advanced to the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship tournament May 25-28 in Yuma, Ariz.

BPCC ace Primrose Aholelei pitched a two-hitter Saturday with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Eight Lady Cavs had hits. Kennedy Cox went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Haylee Ladner went 2-for-4.

BPCC took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

The Lady Cavs loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a Delaini Daughenbaugh single and an error.

Following a fielder’s choice, Daughenbaugh scored on a sacrifice fly by Hailey Pence. Ladner then had an RBI-single and Cox followed with a double.

BPCC scored its final two runs in the fifth. Ladner and Cox had back-to-back singles to make it 4-0. Alohilani Napalapalai brought home the final run with a two-out single.

Navarro got both of its hits in the top of the sixth, including a two-run home run by Nadia Almanza.

Aholelei shut the door in the seventh, striking out the first two batters and inducing a groundout to end the game.