College softball: BPCC, Angelina to face off in Region XIV Tournament winners’ bracket final Monday

College softball: BPCC, Angelina to face off in Region XIV Tournament winners’...

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs and Angelina College Roadrunners are scheduled to face off for the Region XIV Tournament winners’ bracket title Monday at 1:30 at BPCC.

The winner earns a trip to the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament.

For the second day in a row, inclement weather disrupted the tournament which is being held at BPCC for the first time.

In a winners’ bracket semifinal, South No. 3 seed Angelina knocked off No. 1 Galveston 11-4.

In an elimination game, East No. 3 Trinity Valley Community College defeated East No. 4 Tyler Junior College 8-3.

The other elimination game between Galveston and South No. 2 San Jacinto College was suspended Sunday night with San Jacinto leading 3-0 after two innings,

The game will be resumed at 11 a.m.

The winner is scheduled to face Trinity Valley in another elimination game at 4. The winner of that game plays the BPCC-Angelina loser Tuesday to determine Region XIV’s second representative in the national tournament.

In their only regular-season meeting, East No. 1 seed BPCC and Angelina split a doubleheader on March 3 at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs won the first game 5-4 and the Roadrunners won the second 8-2.

Angelina 11, Galveston 4

Angelina’s Hailey Fuentes went 3-for-4. Haley Primrose went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Lace Tangianau had a double and two RBI. Bailey Frenzel and Kaetlyn Dunbar had two RBI each.

Mia Gilmore, who relieved starter Morgan Louviere with two outs in the bottom of the third, gave up just two hits and walked none in 3 1/3 innings.

Galveston’s Samantha Gonzalez and Aviana Gonzalez had two hits each. Karlie Barba had a triple.

Trinity Valley 8, Tyler 3

Trinity Valley’s Rosemary Rivera went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI. Her two-run double gave the Cardinals a 6-1 lead in the second.

Ashlyn Weinert went 2-for-3 with a double.

Trinity Valley starter Nicole Stuhr allowed three runs on five hits in four innings. She walked one.

Rawnie Westrate gave up two hits, struck out four and walked one in three innings.

Tyler’s Leah Hensarling went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.