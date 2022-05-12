College softball: BPCC begins quest for Region XIV Tournament title Friday

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs begin play in the Region XIV Tournament Friday at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas.

BPCC (40-10), the East Division No. 1 seed, faces South Division No. 4 Coastal Bend (20-26) at 5 p.m.

In other first-round games, South No. 2 seed Abilene Christian (36-14) faces East No. 3 Navarro College (24-19) at noon, East No. 2 Tyler Junior College (32-20) plays South No. 3 Blinn College (20-29) at 2:30 and South No. 1 San Jacinto (39-14) takes on East No. 4 Paris Junior College (33-15) at 7:30.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to conclude Monday. The champion and runner-up advance to the World Series May 25-28 in Yuma, Ariz.

This will be the first meeting this season between BPCC and Coastal Bend. The Lady Cavs won the overall conference regular-season title with a 22-2 mark. The Cougars finished tied for 7th at 13-11.

BPCC was ranked No. 20 in NJCAA Division I in the most recent poll released May 2.

Lady Cavs pitcher Primrose Aholelei, a redshirt sophomore from Honolulu, posted a 26-2 record in the regular season. The win total is tied for the most in Division I. She ranks first in strikeouts with 315 in 168 2/3 innings. Her 0.91 ERA ranks third.

Haylee Ladner, a redshirt sophomore from Buna, Texas, leads the team in hitting among players with 70 or more at-bats (157 at-bats, .452 average), doubles (23) and RBI (67). She has also hit 10 home runs.

Kennedy Cox, a sophomore from Groesbeck, Texas, leads the team in home runs with 15. She is second in RBI with 56 and is batting .358 (151 at-bats)

Dyllan Sanay, a redshirt sophomore from Honolulu, is second on the team in batting average (120 at-bats, .383 average) and home runs (12). She has 40 RBI.

Nicolette Blenker, a redshirt sophomore from Mission Viejo, Calif., is batting .356 (149 at-bats) with four doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI.

Frances Robinson, a freshman from Lakeside, is batting.325 (77 at-bats) with 20 RBI. Delaini Daughenbaugh, a sophomore from Flower Mound, Texas, is batting .320 (125 at-bats) with 19 RBI.

Tuliliau Sosi, a redshirt sophomore from Kearns, Utah, has 21 RBI and a .414 average in 58 at-bats.

Last year, BPCC went into the postseason ranked No. 8 in NJCAA Division I. The Lady Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the East Region Tournament but the season ended there with a pair of losses to Trinity Valley.