College softball: BPCC has record-setting day in sweep of National Park College

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers softball team had a record-setting day in their doubleheader sweep of the National Park College Nighthawks Monday at the BPCC Softball Field.

BPCC beat NPC, 10-0 and 24-0, in the two games.

Already leading 6-0 in the second game, BPCC’s third inning will be remembered by all who were there to witness the spectacle.

The Lady Cavaliers hit six home runs in the inning. Tulilau Sosi, Dyllan Sanay and Uchenna Jong Loy blasted three straight homers to put BPCC up 10-0 at that point.

Four batters later Bailey Layton and Precious Aholelei hit back-to-back long balls, the first home runs of the season for both.

After three hit batters, Jong Loy blasts a grand slam. For Jong Loy, who’s a sophomore from Amsterdam, Holland, it was her second home run of the inning.

The Lady Cavaliers scored 12 runs on nine hits in the bottom of the third, but they were far from finished.

In the bottom of the fourth, BPCC hit two more home runs. Sanay hit a solo shot and Primrose Aholelei belted a grand slam to run the Lady Cavaliers total to eight home runs in the game, which is a single-game school record.

The 24 runs scored by the Lady Cavaliers is also a record for most runs in a game. The previous record was a 21-0 win over Coahoma in the second game of a doubleheader on March 4, 2017.

Lost in the home run barrage was Primrose Aholelei’s pitching performance.

The redshirt freshman from Honolulu, Hi., tossed five shutout innings, allowed just one hit, no walks while striking out seven to earn her sixth win of the season.

Aholelei also had an incredible game at the plate as she went 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam home run and six RBI.

In game one, redshirt freshman pitcher Kiana Pogroszewski tossed a no-hitter, the first of her career, to lead the Lady Cavaliers to victory.

Pogroszewski struck out five and faced just four batters over the minimum as she walked two batters and two other Nighthawks reached base on errors. She improved to 7-1 on the season.

BPCC sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring six runs on five hits. The Lady Cavaliers would add a run in the second on a Jong Loy home run, then three more in the fourth to cruise to the 10-0 mercy-rule win.

In the two games combined, BPCC scored 34 runs on 32 hits, including 12 extra base hits (eight home runs).

Jong Loy went 4-for-5 with three home runs, seven RBIs, six runs scored, two walks and a stolen base.

Not to be outdone was Sanay, who also went 4-for-5 on the day with a home run, five runs scored and two stolen bases. Kendall Cox also had a great day as she reached base in six straight plate appearances going 5-for-5 with a walk in the two games.

With the doubleheader sweep, the No. 18 BPCC Lady Cavaliers improve to 17-5 overall, while the two losses drops NPC to 10-8 overall.

The Lady Cavaliers return to NJCAA Region XIV action on Wednesday when they travel to Paris, Texas, to take on the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.