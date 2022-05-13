College softball: BPCC holds off Coastal Bend in first round of Region XIV Tournament

College softball: BPCC holds off Coastal Bend in first round of Region...

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs survived a late rally and defeated Coastal Bend 5-4 in the first round of the Region XIV Tournament Friday in Pasadena, Texas.

BPCC (41-10), the top seed from the East Division, faces South No. 1 and tournament host San Jacinto (40-14) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. San Jacinto defeated East No. 4 Paris Junior College 4-1 in the first round.

Coastal Bend (20-27), the South No. 4 seed, plays South No. 2 Angelina College (37-14) at noon Saturday in an elimination game. Angelina lost to East No. 3 Navarro College 6-1 in the first round.

BPCC, the designated home team, took a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning against Coastal Bend. The Cougars scored two runs on back-to-back singles to get within one.

But Primrose Aholelei induced a groundout to end the game,

Aholelei (27-2) gave up nine hits and two earned runs. She had eight strikeouts and issued only one walk.

Dyllan Sanay led BPCC at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Kennedy Cox went 2-for-3.

The Lady Cavs took a 1-0 lead in the first. Sanay led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by Cox.

BPCC made it a 3-0 game in the second. Delaini Daughenbaugh led off with a single and Sanay doubled with one out. Haylee Ladner’s two-out single scored two runs.

The Lady Cavs added two more in the third. Cox and Nicolette Blenker led off with back-to-back singles. Alohilani Napalapalai followed with a double, scoring Cox and Blenker.

Coastal Bend got on the board in the fifth with a two-run home run.

BPCC will be looking to avenge a pair of losses to San Jacinto in the regular season. The Coyotes swept the Lady Cavs 10-0 and 3-2 in a doubleheader March 5 at San Jacinto.