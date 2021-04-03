College softball: BPCC improves to 12-0 in conference play with sweep of Tyler JC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The No. 15-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept a doubleheader, 12-2 (5) and 8-1, from Tyler Junior College Saturday at the BPCC Softball Field.

BPCC raised its record to 27-5 overall and 12-0 in Region XIV. Tyler dropped to 17-13 and 8-6.

The Lady Cavs extended their winning streak to 16, the longest in program history. BPCC won 13 in a row in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

In game two, Primrose Aholelei tossed a one-hitter to earn her 10th win of the season for BPCC.

Aholelei did not walk a batter and fanned 10 over seven innings. The only blemish on her pitching line in the game was surrendering a leadoff home run to TJC’s Maleah Olivera in the top of the fifth inning.

BPCC took control of the game in the bottom of the third on Haylee Ladner’s grand slam.

Precious Aholelei doubled to lead off the inning, then scored on Tuliliau Sosi’s single. Dyllan Sanay and Uchenna Jong Loy followed Sosi with back-to-back singles to load the bases for Ladner.

The grand slam was Ladner’s sixth homer of the season and upped her RBI total up to 40.

Sosi’s walk-off grand slam home run led BPCC to a 12-2 run-rule win over TJC in game one. Her 15th home run of the season, capped a seven-run fifth inning.

Leading 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, BPCC started the inning with three straight singles by Ladner, Kennedy Cox and Hailey Pence, which loaded the bases.

Nicolette Blenker and Samantha Eckert were each hit by pitches to score Ladner and Cox. Delani Daughenbaugh then drew a bases-load walk which plated Pence to make it 8-2 before Sosi delivered the walk-off grand slam.

BPCC’s Kiana Pogroszewski earned the win by allowing four hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, over five innings. She didn’t issue a walk and stuck out three.

The win was Pogroszewski’s team-high 12th in the circle for the Lady Cavs this season.