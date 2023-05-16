College softball: BPCC makes school history, advances to NJCAA Division I national tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs saved their best for the last day of the Region XIV Tournament.

BPCC routed San Jacinto College 12-3, earning a trip to Oxford, Ala., for the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament May 23-27.

BPCC qualified for the tournament for the first time in program history.

The Lady Cavs will take a 45-15 record into the tournament. Seeds and pairings will be announced Friday.

“I’m just so proud of our girls,” said BPCC Head Coach Amanda Nordberg. “We have worked hard all year. We had a lot of freshmen this year that stepped up. And they earned it. This started in August and it’s really cool to see it all coming to fruition and to be able to have the opportunity to go to the national tournament.”

The victory came one day after a rally by the Lady Cavs’ fell just short in a 6-5 loss to Angelina College, which is also headed to Oxford, in the winners’ bracket final.

“I don’t think we did a good job of playing our style of ball,” Nordberg said of the Angelina game. “We kind of let some things get ourselves out of our own rhythm and we came back and played BPCC style of softball and it paid off.”

The tournament wasn’t completely double-elimination because its main purpose was to determine the region’s two representatives in the national tournament. In a complete double-elimination tournament, BPCC would have gotten another shot at Angelina although the Lady Cavs would have had to beat the Roadrunners twice to win the title.

Essentially, both teams are winners.

After the final out, the Lady Cavs celebrated together in the circle and then in the outfield as their coaches talked to them.

A trophy presentation followed ending with the traditional team photo.

The game didn’t start out like it was going to be a rout.

San Jacinto scored first, putting two on the board in the top of the third.

But the Lady Cavs quickly answered.

Madison Ruiz led off the bottom of the inning with a single and scored on Piper Garcia’s one-out triple. Garcia then scored on an error to tie it.

BPCC took the lead for good in the fourth.

Fia Tofi was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on Gracie Bellard’s sacrifice bunt. Serena Hopkins scored Morgan Benge, running for Tofi, with a one-out double to center field.

Ruiz then singled, moving Hopkins to third. Ruiz advanced to second on a groundout by Taysia Constantino.

With runners at second and third and two outs, Garcia smacked a three-run home run over the right-field fence, putting the Lady Cavs up 6-2.

BPCC added two more in the fifth. Bellard, Ruiz and Constantino all singled in the inning.

The icing on the cake came in the sixth.

Hopkins belted a grand slam home run over the left-field fence, giving BPCC a 12-2 lead.

In the regular season, the game would’ve ended there because of the run rule. But that wasn’t in effect.

San Jacinto’s Arriana Wright, who went 3-for-4, hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the seventh. BPCC pitcher Brielle Moreno then induced a groundout and the celebration began.

Seven Lady Cavs combined for 12 hits.

Ruiz went 3-for-4. Garcia went 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Hopkins went 2-for-4 with five RBI. Ballard went 2-for-4. Makinzie Stutts, McKenzie Vestal and Constantino had one hit apiece.

Moreno pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief. She allowed four hits and walked one.

Starter Macie LaRue gave up four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Both runs scored against her were unearned.