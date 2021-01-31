College softball: BPCC opens season with sweep of McClennan

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept a doubleheader Sunday from the McLennan Community College Highlassies, 9-1 (5 innings) and 4-2, at the BPCC Softball Field.

In game two, BPCC sophomore left fielder Uchenna Jong-Long gave the Lady Cavaliers a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-RBI single.

Jong-Loy, who’s from Amsterdam, Holland, would get her third RBI of the game on a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Haylee Ladner’s sacrifice fly plated Primrose Aholelei with BPCC’s third run in the at-bat before Jong-Loy’s single.

Freshman pitcher Kiana Pogroszewski earned the complete game victory for the Lady Cavaliers.

Pogroszewski, who’s from Ephraim, Utah, gave up two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out six, including two of the last three MCC batters in the seventh.

In game one, which was the 2021 season opener for the Lady Cavaliers, leadoff batter Tulilau Sosi blasted a two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the third inning to put BPCC up 8-0.

A freshman from Kearns, Utah, Sosi reached base in all four plate appearances and scored two run in the game. She walked twice and was hit by a pitch in addition to hitting the grand slam.

After MCC’s Ka’Lyn Watson hit a solo home run in the fourth to trim the BPCC lead to 8-1, the Lady Cavaliers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth.

Freshman Dyllan Sanay was hit by a pitch which plated freshman Samantha Eckert with the winning run. Sanay was the fifth BPCC batter to have been hit by a pitch in the game.

Primrose Aholelei, who’s identical twin sister Precious is BPCC’s starting right fielder, allowed just one run while scattering five hits over five innings. She walked one batter, hit two others but struck out seven to earn the win.

McClennan dropped to 4-6.

The Lady Cavaliers return to action on Friday, Feb. 5, when they play host to the SAU Tech Stars in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.