College softball: BPCC rally comes up just short in Region XIV winners’ bracket final; Lady Cavs get another chance to advance Tuesday

College softball: BPCC rally comes up just short in Region XIV winners’...

Bossier Parish Community College fought back from an early deficit, but the rally came up just short against Angelina College Monday afternoon in the Region XIV Tournament winners’ bracket final.

The host Lady Cavs fell behind 3-0 after the Roadrunners’ first at-bat. They got within one run twice but Angelina held on for a 6-5 victory.

Angelina, which was the third seed from the South Division, advanced to the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament May 23-27 in Oxford, Ala.

BPCC will have another chance to make the national tournament Tuesday. They face San Jacinto College at noon with a trip to Oxford on the line.

San Jacinto edged Trinity Valley Community College 1-0 in an elimination game. Earlier Monday, the Ravens eliminated South No. 1 seed Galveston College 4-0 in the completion of a game that was suspended Sunday night.

San Jacinto swept BPCC 6-0 and 5-4 in a March 13 doubleheader at BPCC.

Angelina 6, BPCC 5

Trailing 6-3, the Lady Cavs scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. After a walk loaded the bases, Angelina’s Gianna Wade got a strikeout to end the inning.

BPCC got a runner on in the seventh on an error but Wade struck out the next two batters and then induced a groundout to end the game.

The Lady Cavs had four hits in the sixth.

Makinzie Stutts and Brianna DeLeon had back-to-back singles. Fia Tofi’s two-out double scored one run.

Gracie Bellard drove in the second run with a single,

The Roadrunners got off to a hot start at the plate.

Bailey Frenzel had a two-run double in the first. Kaetlyn Dunbar made it 3-0 with an RBI-single,

Angelina went up 4-0 in the third on Skyler Martin’s RBI-single with two outs.

McKenzie Vestal got BPCC on the board in the fourth with a home run over the left-field fence.

Tofi smacked a two-run home run over the center-field fence to get the Lady Cavs within 4-3. BPCC then had runners at first and second with two outs but couldn’t capitalize.

Angelina’s Haley Primrose hit a two-run home run with one out in the top of the sixth to put her team up 6-3.

Seven Lady Cavs combined for 11 hits. Tofi went 3-for-3 with three RBI.

Stutts and Madison Ruiz had two hits each.

Five different Roadrunners had hits.

Angelina starter Mia Gilmore allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Morgan Louviere allowed five in 2 1/2.

Wade didn’t allow a hit and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

BPCC starter Mallory Pitre gave up four hits and walked two in two innings. Brielle Moreno allowed three hits, struck out five and walked just one in five innings.

San Jacinto 1, Trinity Valley 0

San Jacinto’s Christin Haygood allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked three.

The Ravens scored their run in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Emily Garcia.

Kylie Hernandez led off with a single and Tabatha Bailey followed with a double,

Leslie Longeria had two of San Jacinto’s five hits. Trinity Valley’s Rawnie Westrate had two hits.

San Jacinto 4, Galveston 0

San Jacinto’s Hernandez and Bailey had three hits each.

Izzy Farmer and Emily Garcia had two each.

Haygood gave up five hits. She struck out 10 and walked four.

Galveston pitcher Gabriella Guzman went 2-for-2.



— Featured photo by Vallette Weaver