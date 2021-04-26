College softball: BPCC reaches 40 wins with sweep of Navarro, finishes home slate 22-0

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Navarro College 10-7 and 13-0 in a Region XIV doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs, ranked No. 11 in NJCAA Division I, improved to 40-6 overall and 21-1 in conference play. They completed their home schedule 22-0.

BPCC is scheduled to play a non-conference doubleheader Monday at Baton Rouge Community College.

The Lady Cavs are scheduled to close the regular season Friday with a Region VIV doubleheader against Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

In Saturday’s first game, BPCC’s Dyllan Sanay went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.

Uchenna Jong Loy also had three hits. Tuliliau Sosi went 2-got-3 with a home run and three RBI. Nicolette Blenker had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

Kennedy Cox went 2-for-4 with a double. Precious Aholelei had a triple.

In the second game, BPCC scored eight in the first and cruised to the five-inning victory.

Primrose Aholelei allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked none. The Lady Cavs had 13 hits, including home runs by five different players.

Sanay had another productive game, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Samantha Eckert went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Sosi, Cox, Jong Loy and Hailey Pence all hit home runs.