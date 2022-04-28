College softball: BPCC splits with Trinity Valley

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers split a doubleheader with Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday at BPCC.

BPCC won the first game 1-0 and lost the second 4-3.

The Lady Cavs are 34-10 overall and 16-2 in Region XIV. Trinity Valley is 20-34 and 7-15.

The teams battled to a scoreless tie through seven innings in the first game.

Kennedy Cox’s single scored Frances Robinson with the game-winner in the first extra inning.

BPCC’s Primrose Aholelei pitched a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Cavs had six hits. Dyllan Sanay had a double.

In the second game, Trinity Valley’s Rawnie Westrate broke a 3-3 tie with a home run in the top of the seventh.

BPCC had five hits. Cox went 2-for-3 with a double. Haylee Ladner hit a solo home run.

Alohilani Napalapalai had a double.

BPCC returns to action Thursday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Kilgore College.