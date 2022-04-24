College softball: BPCC sweeps LSUE

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept LSU Eunice 2-1 and 6-1 in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs raised their record to 33-9.

Primrose Aholelei pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks in the first game.

The Lady Cavs also had only three hits, including a two-out home run by Dyllan Sanay in the bottom of the third for the game’s first run.

An error in the sixth led to BPCC’s second run.

Each team had eight hits in the second game.

Kennedy Cox went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Alohilani Napalapalai and Frances Robinson had two hits each, including doubles. Haylee Ladner also had a double.

BPCC leads the overall Region XIV standings with a 15-1 record, 3.5 games ahead of second-place San Jacinto College-South.

The Lady Cavs resume conference play Monday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Kilgore College.