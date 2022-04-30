College softball: BPCC sweeps Navarro College

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Navarro College 4-1 and 5-2 Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC improved to 36-10 overall and 18-2 in Region XIV. Navarro dropped to 21-18 and 11-9.

The Lady Cavs broke a 1-1 tie in the first game on Haylee Ladner’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

BPCC had four hits. Kennedy Cox went 2-for-3.

Primrose Aholelei pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

The Lady Cavs had five hits in the second game. Alohilani Napalapalai went 2-for2 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Hailey Pence had a double.

Napalapalai allowed three hits in four innings with no walks. Mallory Pitre gave up two hits in three innings.

BPCC returns to action Monday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Kilgore College.