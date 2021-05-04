College softball: BPCC sweeps Northeast Texas, ties school wins record with 44 heading into postseason play

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

MT. PLEASANT, Texas — The No. 9 Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers used a pair of 9-0 run-rule wins to sweep the Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Monday here at the Eagle Softball Field.

The doubleheader sweep gives the Lady Cavaliers 44 wins on the season, tying the school record for wins in a season, which was set by the 2018 team that went 44-13. BPCC also claimed the Region XIV East Division crown with an incredible 23-1 record, the best conference finish in program history.

The Lady Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed and have a first-round bye in the Region 14 East Regional Tournament, which will be held May 14-16, 2021, at UT Tyler’s Softball Field in Tyler, Texas.

The two 9-0 wins runs BPCC’s record to 14-0 in shutouts and 24-0 in run-rule victories.

Uchenna Jong Loy homered in each of the two games. The sophomore from Amsterdam, Holland now has 24 home runs on the season, which has her tied for the NJCAA Division I lead with Rylee Harris-Thorpe of Salt Lake. Jong Loy is tied for seventh in the NJCAA with 77 RBIs.

Kiana Pogroszewski led the Lady Cavaliers to victory in game one, by tossing a three-hit shutout. She did not walk a batter and fanned five to improve her to 16-1 on the season.

In game two, Primrose Aholelei and Mabry Smith combined to shut out the Eagles. Aholelei allowed just one hit and two walks, while striking out seven through three innings. The only blemish on Smith’s pitching line was a lead-off walk she surrendered in the bottom of the five. Smith did fan three in her two innings of relief.

Aholelei has totaled 160 strikeouts so far this season, which is just nine shy of tying the single-season record set by LeEthel Guillory in 2010. The redshirt freshman from Honolulu, Hi., has an incredible 10.98 strikeouts per seven innings average.

Smith, a sophomore from Texarkana, Texas, ranks third in the NJCAA with a 1.00 ERA. Guillory holds the school record for lowest ERA in a season at 1.00, which she also set in 2010.