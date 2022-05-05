College softball: BPCC sweeps Paris JC, improves to 40-10

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs completed conference play with a sweep of Paris Junior College, 8-0 and 6-4, Wednesday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs improved to 40-10 overall and completed Region XIV play 22-2. Paris dropped to 33-15 and finished conference play 14-10.

BPCC finished first in the overall standings by two games over San Jacinto College-South (36-13, 18-4).

BPCC is scheduled to complete the regular season Friday with a 4 p.m. home doubleheader against LSU Eunice.

Primrose Aholelei (26-2) pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks in the first game.

Haylee Ladner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Dyllan Sanay went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Fia Tofi also went 2-for-3 with a home run. She had two RBI.

BPCC broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the second game.

The Lady Cavs only had five hits, but two of those were home runs by Hailey Pence and Kennedy Cox.

Cox’s homer was a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Pence’s was a solo blast that tied the game at 3 in the third.

Ladner had a two-run single in the fifth.

Alohilani Napalapalai allowed two hits and one earned run in three innings. Mallory Pitre gave up just one hit in four innings.