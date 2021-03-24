College softball: BPCC sweeps road doubleheader against Kilgore

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept a Region XIV doubleheader against Kilgore College, 12-1 and 18-0, Tuesday in Kilgore, Texas.

BPCC, which moved up three spots to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, improved to 23-5 overall and 8-0 in conference. The Lady Cavs have won 12 in a row.

In Game One, the Lady Cavs led 2-0 after three innings then scored 10 in the top of the fourth. The game ended after five via the run rule.

Starter Kiana Pogrozewski allowed two hits and struck out five in four innings. Uchenna Jong Loy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Nicolette Blenker hit a solo home run.

Kennedy Cox had a triple and two RBI.

In Game Two, Primrose Aholelei gave up one hit and struck out six in the five-inning game.

BPCC had 16 hits.

Tuliliau Sosi, Haylee Ladner and Cox had three hits apiece

Precious Aholelei, Ladner and Jong Loy all hit home runs. Blenker had two doubles.

Jong Loy, Ladner, Blenker and Precious Aholelei all had three RBI.

Next up for BPCC is a Saturday 1 p.m. doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College (19-3, 5-1) in Athens, Texas.