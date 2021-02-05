College softball: BPCC sweeps SAU Tech

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletics Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers defeated the Southern Arkansas University Tech Rockets 10-0 in five innings to sweep Friday’s doubleheader at the BPCC Softball Field.

The Lady Cavs used a 6-run second inning to blow the game open 9-0. BPCC sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs on six hits and were aided by two Rockets errors.

Tuliliau Sosi went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases and she scored three runs in the game.

Uchenna Jong Loy had a pair of hits, including a double, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs as well. Kennedy Cox had two hits in three at bats, a double and a RBI in her first game as a Lady Cavalier.

Primrose Aholelei was outstanding in the circle for BPCC. She tossed four shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking none and striking out seven.

Aholelei pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the third by inducing a double play and fanning SAU Tech’s cleanup hitter Henessae Shavers. Alexis Windsor pitched the fifth and preserved the shutout victory for the Lady Cavs.

In game one, sophomore outfielder Hailey Pence blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give the Lady Cavaliers a 12-2 win in five innings over the Rockets.

Pence’s homer, her first of the season, came with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and scored Dyllan Sanay and Haylee Ladner. It was the fifth home run of the game for BPCC.

The Lady Cavs had lead-off home runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Nicollete Blenker homered to start the scoring in the bottom of the second.

Jong Loy crushed a long home run to start the third, while Sosi and Sanay went back-to-back to begin the fourth inning. All total, the Lady Cavaliers scored 12 runs on 15 hits in the game.

Kiana Pogroszewski allowed SAU Tech two runs on five hits, walking none and striking out five to earn her second win of the season.

Ciara Victor started the game for SAU Tech and lasted just three innings as she gave up eight runs on 12 hits, including four home runs.

BPCC improved to 4-0. SAU Tech fell to 0-7.

BPCC returns to action on Feb. 9 when the Lady Cavaliers play Galveston College in Galveston, then travel to Alvin Community College for a doubleheader on Feb. 10.