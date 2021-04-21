College softball: BPCC sweeps TVCC, secures top seed in Region XIV North Tournament

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers defeated the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals, 9-1 in five innings and 5-4, to sweep Wednesday’s doubleheader at BPCC and secure the top seed in the Region XIV North Division Tournament.

In game two, BPCC jumped out to a 4-0 second inning lead on a pair of two-run home runs by Dyllan Sanay and Uchenna Jong Loy.

Sanay smashed a two-run shot over the left field wall in the top of the first, before Jong Loy hit a towering two-run blast over the scoreboard in right field. For Jong Loy, it was her NJCAA Division I-leading 22nd home run of the season.

The Lady Cavaliers would add three runs in the third and two more in the fourth.

The three in the third all came with two outs. Kennedy Cox tripled then scored on Nicollette Blenker’s single. Blenker would eventually score on Samantha Ecket’s RBI single.

Cox’s sacrifice fly scored Haylee Ladner, who led off the fourth with a single. Edriani Berges’ RBI single plated Bailey Layton with BPCC’s ninth run. Layton had reached on a TVCC error.

Mabry Smith improved to 8-1 on the season by pitching five innings, allowing one run on four hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Precious Aholelei’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Kennedy Cox from second base to give the BPCC Lady Cavaliers a 5-4 walk-off win over the TVCC Cardinals in game one of the doubleheader.

Aholelei’s single came two batter after Blenker’s sacrifice fly plated Hailey Pence, who had reached on a error to lead off the inning. Cox laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Pence to second. However, TVCC catcher Alondra Vasquez tried to get the force out at second but ended up throwing it into center field which allowed Pence to advance to third with the tying run.

It was a back-and-forth affair that saw three lead changes and three ties before the BPCC’s dramatic walk-off win.

TVCC got on the board first in the top of the third when Taylor Scala, who had three hits in the game, scored on Rosaury Perez’s sacrifice fly. The Lady Cavaliers responded in the bottom of the third when Pence and Cox had back-to-back RBI singles.

The Cardinals would tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth on Destiny Torres’ two-out single scored Shelbie Fickling, who had walked and stole second. TVCC took the lead in the fifth when Scala came around to score from second on a Blenker throwing error.

BPCC would tie the game 3-3 in the sixth on Sanay’s RBI single which plated Samantha Eckert. However, Zaniyah Morgan led off the top of the seventh with a pinch-hit solo home run over the right field wall to give TVCC a 4-3 lead.

Alexis Windsor got the win in relief for BPCC as she recorded three straight outs in the top of the seventh. Windsor came on in relief of starter Kiana Pogroszewski immediately after Morgan’s leadoff homer in the seventh. Pogroszewski pitched six innings, allowed six hits, four runs, three of which were earned, walked one and struck out six in the no-decision.

The Lady Cavaliers improved to 38-6 overall and 19-1 in Region XIV. TVCC dropped to 26-12 and 11-9 in region play. BPCC returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Navarro College. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m.