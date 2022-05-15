College softball: BPCC to face Paris JC Monday with national tournament berth on line

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs will face Paris Junior College Monday at noon for a berth in the NJCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

BPCC (42-11), the No. 1 seed from the East Division, lost to South No. 1 and tournament host San Jacinto College 3-1 in the winners’ bracket finals of the Region XIV Tournament Saturday.

San Jacinto (42-14) clinched the title and a berth in the Division I tournament. The BPCC-Paris winner will be the runner-up and also advance to the national tournament May 25-28 in Yuma, Ariz.

Paris (36-16), the East No. 4 seed, won two elimination games Saturday, defeating East No. 3 Navarro 3-1 and South No. 2 Angelina College 1-0.

BPCC swept Paris 6-3 and 5-3 (11 innings) March 23 at Paris and 8-0 and 6-0 May 4 at BPCC.

Paris’ only loss in the tournament was to San Jacinto 4-1 Friday.

The Lady Cavs led San Jacinto 1-0 after five innings on Hailey Pence’s sacrifice fly in the third inning.

The Coyotes scored three in the top of the sixth on two singles, a double and walk.

BPCC managed only two hits, both by Alohilani Napalapalai, off San Jacinto’s Christin Haygood, who struck out seven and walked none.

BPCC’s Primrose Aholelei allowed six hits in five innings. She struck out eight and walked two.