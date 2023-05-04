College softball: BPCC wins Region XIV East Division regular-season title

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavalier clinched the Region XIV East Division title with a sweep of Kilgore College, 6-1 and 1-0, Wednesday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs (40-14, 19-5) close the regular season Friday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Baton Rouge Community College.

BPCC is hosting the Region XIV Tournament May 12-15.

Mallory Pitre limited Kilgore to four hits in the first game. She struck out six and walked three.

Briana DeLeon went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI.

Skylar Heger went 2-for-2. Debra Tofi had a double.

BPCC scored the lone run in the second game in the bottom of the sixth on Fia Tofi’s RBI-single with two outs.

Macie LaRue allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out six and walked none.

Brielle Moreno got the final two outs.