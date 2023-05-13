College softball: BPCC wins Region XIV Tournament opener in dramatic fashion

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs won their opener in the Region XIV Tournament in dramatic fashion Friday at BPCC.

Trailing South No. 4 seed Blinn College 2-0 after five innings, East No. 1 seed BPCC scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it.

The Lady Cavs won it 3-2 on Debra Tofi’s single in the bottom of the ninth.

BPCC (43-14) will face East No. 3 Trinity Valley Community College (32-27) in the winners’ bracket semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m. The Cardinals defeated South No. 2 San Jacinto College 6-0 in the tournament opener.

In the second game Friday, South No. 3 Angelina College defeated East No. 2 Paris 4-3 in eight innings.

South No. 1 Galveston College defeated East No. 4 Tyler Junior College 6-5 in eight innings in the in the nightcap.

In the other winners’ bracket semifinal Saturday, Galveston (38-9) plays Angelina (24-21) at 7:30.

BPCC 3, Blinn College 2

After three scoreless innings, Blinn broke through first in the top of the fourth off on a two-run home run by Emily Kristynik with one out.

BPCC tied it in the sixth. Leadoff batter Fia Tofi drew a walk. McKenzie Vestal then doubled to center, putting runners at first and third.

Vestal and Tofi both scored on Gracie Bellard’s single to center.

In the top of the seventh, the Buccaneers had runners at first and third with one out. But Bellard tagged out Madeline Stephenson, who had two of Blinn’s five hits, attempting to steal home. Brielle Moreno induced a groundout to end the threat.

BPCC went down in order in the bottom of the inning and the game went to extra innings.

The Lady Cavs loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but couldn’t capitalize.

Makinzie Stutts led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and moved to second on Briana DeLeon’s sacrifice bunt.

Tofi then hit a 1-1 pitch sharply to center field and Stutts scored on a head-first slide.

Both teams got solid pitching performances.

BPCC starter Mallory Pitre allowed three hits and walked none in four innings. Moreno didn’t allow a run in five innings. She gave up two hits and walked three.

Blind’s Chloee Mason allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked four in eight innings.

Blinn (28-21) plays San Jacinto (39-18) in an elimination game Saturday at noon.

Trinity Valley CC 6, San Jacinto College 0

Trinity Valley’s Halle Post went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.

Rosemary Rivera went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Emily Alvarez went 2-for-2.

Alessandra Borjas scattered six hits, all singles. She walked only two.

Angelina College 4, Paris JC 3

The Roadrunners scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

Haley Primrose reached on an error and advanced to second on a one-put single by Alyssa Collazo. Brynn Davis drew a walk to load the bases. Primrose scored on an error.

Angelina’s Bailey Frenzel hit a solo home run. Hailey Fuentes had a double and two RBI. Skyler Martin had a double.

Paris’ Mariah Vasquez went 3-for-3. Madison Reid went 2-for-3 with a double. Tatum Waller went 2-for-4 with a double.

Kelsey Keirerleber had two RBI.

Angelina starter Morgan Louviere allowed two hits and walked one in three innings. Mia Gilmore allowed one run on six hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked none.

Paris starter Jaycie Hall allowed five hits, struck out three and walked four in 4 2/3 innings.

Mia Montes gave up one hit and didn’t allow an earned run in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked three.

Galveston College 6, Tyler JC 5

Galveston scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. But Tyler scored two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Galveston won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Leadoff batter Aviana Gonzalez was hit by a pitch. She advanced to third on an error on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Samantha Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly.

Galveston had 12 hits. Maria Andrade went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Emily Parks went 2-for-3. Gabriella Guzman and Jessica Munro both went 2-for-4.

Samantha Gonzalez had two hits and two RBI.

Tyler had nine hits. Caelie Evans, Kylee Jacks, Leah Hensarling and Jules Cuarenta all had two,

Jordyn De Los Santos had a double and two RBI.

Galveston starter Guzman allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tyler (24-27) plays Paris (34-15) Saturday at 2:30 in an elimination game.