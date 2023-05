Bossier Parish Community College’s first-round game in the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament against Grayson College in Oxford, Ala., has been postponed because of rain.

The No. 11 seed Lady Cavs (45-14) and No. 6 Vikings (46-7) are now scheduled to play at noon Wednesday.

In first-round games completed Tuesday, No. 1 Odessa College defeated No. 16 Gordon State 3-1 and No. 8 Butler defeated No. 9 Southern Idaho 4-1.