College softball: BPCC’s Sanay earns LSWA weekly honor

Bossier Parish Community College infielder Dyllan Sanay has been named Hitter of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for April 5-11.



The awards is based on nominations and voting by the state’s college softball publicists, who are not permitted to vote for their own players. Athletes from four- and two-year colleges are eligible for the awards.



About Bossier Parish’s Dyllan Sanay:

• Freshman from Honolulu and a graduate of Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii . . . plays second base.

• Week: Hit .583 (7-for-12) with eight RBIs, seven runs, a double, two home runs, two walks and one hit-by-pitch during the Lady Cavaliers’ 4-0 week.

• Homered in both victories at SAU Tech and had five RBIs in the second game.

• Season: Hitting .423 (44-for-104) with 10 extra-base hits, five home runs

21 RBIs, on-base .535, slugging .635, 41 runs.

• Bossier Parish is 31-5 with a school-record 20 straight wins and a No. 10 national ranking.

• Next for the Lady Cavaliers: 2 p.m. Thursday doubleheader at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.