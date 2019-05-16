College softball: BPCC’s season ends with close loss in Region XIV tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs’ season came to an end Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to Blinn College in the Region XIV tournament in Lufkin, Texas.

BPCC, which went 1-2 in the tournament, finished the season 42-19. This marks the third consecutive season the Lady Cavs have won 40 or more games under head coach Amanda Nordberg-Hamilton, a first for the program.

BPCC trailed 1-0 after five innings. Blinn put three on the board in the top of the sixth. The Lady Cavs rallied with runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh but couldn’t come all the way back.

BPCC had a chance to do more damage in the sixth but left the bases loaded.

BPCC had seven hits. Uchenna Jong Loy and Emily Hardy had two each. Jenna James allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked three. Only one of Blinn’s runs was earned as the Lady Cavs committed four errors.