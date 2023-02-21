College softball: Former Airline star Chaffin shines as LSU edges Tech 3-1

Former Airline star Raelin Chaffin allowed just two hits and struck out four in four innings as LSU edged Louisiana Tech 3-1 Monday night before a capacity crowd at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Second baseman Caroline Easom, another former Airline standout, had one of Tech’s six hits.

The loss ended Tech’s 15-game home winning streak.

LSU’s McKenzie Redoutey hit two solo home runs.

The Techsters left 12 runners on base.

Sydney Berzon got the win in relief. She allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

LSU improved to 11-0. Tech dropped to 7-3.