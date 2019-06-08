College softball: Former Benton star Koeppen receives more postseason honors

Former Benton star Sarah Koeppen, a rising sophomore at Navarro, has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Junior College All-America third team.

Koeppen, a third baseman, was also a first-team selection on the NFCA Midwest Region team. She was previously named to the All-Region XIV first team.

Koeppen hit a team-high 18 home runs and led the club in RBI (58), runs scored (53), total bases (132), extra-base hits (28) and walks (18). She batted .444 with a .506 on-base percentage and an .863 slugging percentage.

Koeppen led Benton to the Class 4A semifinals in 2017 and was a first-team All-State selection. She also was a two-time co-Player of the Year on the All-Parish team.