College softball: Historic BPCC season ends with two losses in national tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs’ historic season ended Wednesday with a pair of losses in the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament in Oxford, Ala.

In a first-round game delayed a day by rain, No. 11 seed BPCC fell to No. 6 Grayson College 2-0. A few hours later, the Lady Cavs lost to No. 3 Wallace State 5-0 in an elimination game.

BPCC, which qualified for the national tournament for the first time in program history, finished the season 45-17.

The Lady Cavs found hits hard to come by against two dominant pitchers, getting just one in each game.

BPCC batters made good contact against Grayson’s Jordyn Ages (27-4) with 14 flyouts and two groundouts.

Wallace State’s Emily Simon (18-0) came close to pitching a perfect game.

Piper Garcia, who doubled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, was the only Lady Cav to reach base. Simon struck out eight.

Garcia, a freshman from Anaheim, Calif., also had the Lady Cavs’ lone hit against Grayson, a single with one out in the top of the sixth.

BPCC’s only other baserunner was Fia Tofi, who drew a leadoff walk in the second.

BPCC pitcher Macie LaRue, a freshman from Lovelady, Texas, almost matched Ages.

She allowed only two hits and no runs through the first five innings.

But in the bottom sixth, Kenna Collett singled with one out and Amiah Galcatcher followed with a home run.

LaRue walked only two and struck out three.

Grayson improved to 47-7.

The Lady Cavs faced a Wallace State team that had been upset by No. 14 Kaskaskia 1-0 in the first round earlier Wednesday. Wallace State is located about 100 miles from Oxford.

The Lions scored two runs in the first inning and one in the third. They added two more in the sixth. The Lions had 10 hits.

BPCC starter Mallory Pitre allowed five hits in three innings. Brielle Moreno gave up five in four. and walked two.

Wallace State improved to 52-6.