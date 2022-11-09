College softball: Lady Demons add Northwest Louisiana trio to open signing day, including Benton’s Sophia Livers

By Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – Championship pedigree, family lineage and high-level production perfectly sum up a trio of the newest Northwestern State softball signees that inked their letters of intent to play for the Demons on Wednesday.

Head coach Donald Pickett announced the additions of a pair of two-time state champions from North DeSoto in Cameron Curtis and Aly Delafield, along with all-state infielder Sophia Livers from Benton to round out the Northwest Louisiana group.

The name Delafield should sound familiar to NSU fans as Aly follows in the footstep of older sister E.C. Delafield who was a four-year starter, and all-conference player for the Demons from 2018-21.

Aly is a two-time member of the first-team all-district, first-team all-area and first-team all-state lists following both her sophomore and junior seasons for the Lady Griffins. During this past season she used her dual-threat ability in the circle and at the plate to hit over .500 for North DeSoto with 71 strikeouts.

Beyond the familiarity Delafield will feel off the field, she will see it on the field as well as teammate Cameron Curtis will join her in Natchitoches.





Curtis is also a two-time first-team all-district player in the Lady Griffin outfield and a member of the North DeSoto powerlifting team where she placed third in the state meet a year ago.

She was named Outstanding Female Lifter in the 2022 Tri Meet.

Delafield and Curtis have helped North DeSoto to back-to-back 4A state championships the past two seasons with a combined 67-10 overall record, are members of NDHS’s Red Coats, National Honor Society and honor roll.

Sophia Livers makes her way to NSU from Benton where she too has landed on two first-team all-district and all-state lists for the Tigers.

Her combination of power and speed has produced impressive results in her three prep seasons thus far. She boasts a career batting average over .500 with 18 home runs, 91 RBIs and 51 stolen bases.

Livers is also a member of the National Honor Society, Benton Gold Coats, Beta Club, Drama Club and student council.



— Featured graphic courtesy of Northwestern State Sports Information