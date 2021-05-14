College softball: No. 1 seed BPCC opens Region XIV East Tournament with victory

The No. 1 seed Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers opened play in the Region XIV East Tournament with a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Navarro College on Friday at the University of Texas-Tyler.

BPCC (45-6), ranked No. 8 in NJCAA Division I, will face the winner of a late game between No. 3 Trinity Valley and No. 2 Tyler Junior College at 5 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

BPCC led 4-0 after four innings. The Lady Cavs scored two in the first, one in the second and one in the fourth.

Hayleah Ladner hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the first. Uchenna Jong Loy led off the inning with a single.

Jong Loy drove in a run with a two-out single in the second as the Lady Cavs took advantage of a pair of walks.

Kennedy Cox led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and advanced to third on Nicollette Blenker’s sacrifice bunt. Cox scored on a sacrifice fly by Samantha Eckert.

Navarro put one on the board in the top of the fifth. The Bulldogs added another on a single and double with two outs in the seventh. But Kiana Pogroszewski got a strikeout to end the game.

Jong Loy had two of BPCC’s four hits. Pogroszewski allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none.