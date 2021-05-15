College softball: No. 1 seed BPCC suffers first loss in regional

The eighth-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers have their work cut out for them in the Region XIV East Tournament.

The top-seeded Lady Cavs fell to No. 3 Trinity Valley Community College 10-4 Saturday on the second day of the double-elimination tournament at the University of Texas-Tyler.

BPCC (45-7) faces the winner of a late game between No. 4 Navarro and No. 5 Paris in an elimination game at noon Sunday.

If the Lady Cavs win, they’ll get a rematch with Trinity Valley at 2:30 in the final round. But BPCC will have to defeat TVCC twice to win the title. The second game, if necessary, is scheduled for 5.

Trinity Valley (31-13) was the only team to defeat BPCC in conference play during the regular season.

The Cardinals led Saturday’s game 2-1 after three innings then broke it open with five in the fourth. TVCC extended the lead to 10-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. BPCC scored two for the final margin.

The Lady Cavs’ Nicolette Blenker went 2-for-2 with a home run. Haylee Ladner went 2-for-3. Hailey Pence had a double.

Three BPCC pitchers allowed a combined 14 hits.

Shelbie Ficking hit a grand slam home run with two outs in the top of the fourth to give the Cardinals a 7-1 lead. Josey Sumpter had a home run, double and two RBI.