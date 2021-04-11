College softball: No. 10 BPCC extends winning streak to 20 with sweep of Paris JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs extended their winning streak to 20 games Saturday with a sweep of Paris Junior College at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs, ranked No. 10 in NJCAA Division I, kept the streak alive with a 4-3 victory in the first game. BPCC won the second 13-4.

The Lady Cavs improved to 31-5 overall and 14-0 in Region XIV’s North Division. Paris dropped to 19-19 and 7-7.

The first game was tied at 3 after six innings.

Haylee Ladner singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second on an error.

After Kennedy Cox lined out, Hailey Pence doubled to left field, scoring Ladner for the win.

Ladner went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Pence went 2-for-4 with a double.

Tuliliau Sosi drew four walks.

BPCC starter Kiana Pogroszewski gave up two hits and struck out nine in five innings. Mabry Smith didn’t allow a run and struck out five in two innings of relief.

The second game was tied at 4 through four innings. The Lady Cavs took control with three in the bottom of the fifth and then ended the game with six in the sixth.

BPCC’s Uchenna Jong Loy went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Dyllan Sanay went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Precious Aholelei went 2-for-2 with a double.

Cox had a double. Sosi had three RBI.

Primrose Aholelei went the distance. She struck out 13 and allowed five hits.

BPCC is scheduled to travel to Athens, Texas, Monday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College.